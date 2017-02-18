PARIS Feb 18 PSA Group's Chief
Executive Officer has asked for a meeting with British Prime
Minister Theresa May on the planned acquisition of General
Motors' Opel and Vauxhall operations, a spokesman for the
French carmaker said on Saturday.
"Carlos Tavares has asked to meet Theresa May," the
spokesman said. "It's the same approach that we've engaged with
the German authorities."
Talks on a sale of GM's European arm to PSA were confirmed
by both companies on Tuesday, raising concerns in London and
Berlin over possible job cuts. Germany accounts for half of GM
Europe's 38,000 staff, with 4,500 in Britain where the company
operates under the Vauxhall brand.
Two sources close to PSA said on Thursday that job and plant
cuts were part of the tie-up talks, with the two Vauxhall sites
in Britain in the front line.
