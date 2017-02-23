LONDON Feb 23 Britain's business minister Greg
Clark will meet the chief executive of Peugeot on
Friday as the French carmaker explores the takeover of General
Motors' European division, known as Vauxhall in Britain and Opel
on the continent.
Carlos Tavares is due to meet the head of Britain's biggest
union Unite on Friday morning in London and has already
discussed the deal, which has raised concerns about possible
site closures and job losses, with Prime Minister Theresa May by
phone.
"There will be a meeting between Carlos Tavares and Greg
Clark tomorrow," a business ministry spokesman told Reuters on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)