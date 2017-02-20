LONDON Feb 20 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite is likely to meet the CEO of Peugeot on Friday in London to discuss the potential takeover of General Motors' European operations, a trade union source told Reuters.

"It looks like it is happening on Friday morning," the source said of the meeting between Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey and Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.

There is growing concern over the future of GM's British Vauxhall plants following reports Peugeot has pledged to continue operating all four of GM's German production sites if the deal goes ahead, the source also said.

Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares is also due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May this week although the date has not been confirmed.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)