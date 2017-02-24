LONDON Feb 24 Britain's business minister Greg
Clark said he discussed with the chief executive of Peugeot the
firm's approach to expand production, rather than close plants,
as the French carmaker explores taking over GM's Vauxhall and
Opel brands in Europe.
Clark met PSA's Carlos Tavares in London on Friday
as concerns mounted about the future of jobs and production at
Britain's two Vauxhall plants.
"We discussed how PSA's approach is to increase market share
and expand production rather than close plants. I was assured
that the commitments to the plants would be honoured," Clark
said in a statement.
"There was also recognition that members of the Vauxhall
pension fund will be no worse off."
