PARIS Feb 14 PSA Group is discussing
a potential acquisition of rival European carmaker Opel from
General Motors, a spokesman for the French manufacturer
said on Tuesday.
"PSA confirms that it is exploring a number of strategic
initiatives with GM with the aim of increasing its profitability
and operating efficiency, including a potential acquisition of
Opel," company spokesman Bertrand Blaise said.
Sources earlier told Reuters that GM and PSA, owner of
brands including Peugeot, were in advanced discussions to
combine the Paris-based carmaker with Opel.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost)