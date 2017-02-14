PARIS Feb 14 The French government, which holds a stake of over 13 percent in PSA Group, supports the Peugeot carmaker's plan to acquire German rival Opel from General Motors Co but will watch out for the implications for French jobs, an economy ministry source said on Tuesday.

"The government supports the management in its desire to reach critical mass (and) will give special attention to the impact in terms of jobs and the industrial impact of these initiatives," the source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Leigh Thomas)