PARIS Feb 15 A French government spokesman said
on Wednesday that he understood Germany's concerns over a
possible acquisition of General Motor's Opel brand by
Peugeot maker PSA.
"I do not know what conditions have been laid down,"
spokesman Stephane Le Foll, speaking to reporters after a weekly
meeting of ministers, said.
"But I understand that, from the point of view of Germany,
there is a desire to preserve a vital part of their industry and
to preserve jobs," Le Foll said.
German labour minister Andrea Nahles had said earlier on
Wednesday that Germany was holding talks with GM and Peugeot to
ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany would remain open
should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling Opel to the French
company.
