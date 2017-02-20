BERLIN Feb 20 Chancellor Angela Merkel is
constantly being updated about the progress in talks between the
German government and management of Peugeot and
General Motors about the planned sale of Opel, a
government spokesman said on Monday.
An economy ministry spokesman denied to comment on a media
report that Peugeot had pledged to the government to continue
operating all four German production sites of Opel as part of
the French carmaker's planned takeover of GM'S European arm.
But he added that the German government was also in "good
contact" with the British government and that both countries
would not let themselves being played off against each other.
GM's European arm includes Opel's British sister brand
Vauxhall.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr)