BERLIN Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte
Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place
on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors'
European Opel unit without consulting German works
councils or local government.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of lawmakers, Zypries
also said on Tuesday that the German government had no
information on the talks. GM had a responsibility to ensure that
Opel's innovation centre remained in Germany, the minister said.
Earlier, PSA said it was holding talks with GM about buying
Opel.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Michael Nienaber)