BERLIN Feb 21 Germany and France believe that a proposed acquisition of General Motors' European division Opel by PSA Group would be a win-win situation for both countries, their labour ministers said on Tuesday.

Andrea Nahles and Myriam El Khomri held talks in Berlin about the proposed takeover.

PSA said earlier the deal would create a European champion with Franco-German roots. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)