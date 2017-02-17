FRANKFURT Feb 17 Agreements with workers at General Motors' European arm Opel on project and product plans reach "far beyond 2020", the German and European works councils and trade union IG Metall said in a statement on Friday.

They did not provide further details on the agreements.

GM and Peugeot owner PSA Group said this week they were in talks over a possible sale of Opel, known as Vauxhall in Britain, causing alarm in Berlin and London over possible job cuts and factory closures.

The works councils and IG Metall said earlier on Friday that workers' representatives at Opel were prepared to hold "constructive" talks with PSA as long as commitments to jobs and plant investments were upheld.