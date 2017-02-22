Barrick says union at Veladero mine in Argentina stopped work
May 29 Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday that workers represented by one of the labor unions at its Veladero mine in Argentina had stopped work on Sunday.
LONDON Feb 22 French carmaker Peugeot , which is exploring the takeover of General Motors' European operations, recognises the contribution its two British Vauxhall plants make to the car brand, British business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.
"There was a recognition, which I emphasised, of the contribution to the performance of Vauxhall, of the two plants and indeed the other operations that they have in this country."
"They are efficient, they are successful and there was a clear recognition of that by PSA," he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Maytaal Angel)
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.