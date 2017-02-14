FRANKFURT Feb 14 German labour representatives
of General Motors' Opel division said they were caught
off guard by reports on Tuesday that GM was in talks to sell the
European carmaker to PSA Group.
"If it is true that there were and are talks between GM and
PSA with the goal of selling Opel/Vauxhall, it would be an
unprecedented breach of all German and European co-determination
rights," labour union IG Metall and Opel's works council said in
a joint statement.
Workers at large industrial companies in Germany commonly
have strong co-determination rights, under which employee
representatives can block major strategic moves.
The labour representatives said they would nonetheless
evaluate any sale of Opel to PSA without prejudice, based on
their previous experiences with PSA.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)