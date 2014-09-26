FRANKFURT, Sept 26 General Motor's Opel
business said on Friday that 8,000 of its Adam and Corsa compact
cars delivered to customers in Europe since May 2014 need to be
checked for faulty steering parts.
"These vehicles have been manufactured with a steering
system part that did not meet specification," Opel said in a
statement.
Owners of the cars in question will be contacted and are
asked not to drive their cars until Opel staff or contractors
come to their place to inspect and repair the car.
Owners of Opel or Vauxhall-branded Adam and Corsa models can
from Saturday also check the Opel website to see whether they
are affected.
"The company is not aware of any accident or injury related
to this condition," it added.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy)