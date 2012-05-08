* Says deal necessary and realistic by then
* Thousands of Opel workers down tools for two hours
RUESSELSHEIM Germany May 8 Opel labour leader
Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said a deal with management over the
restructuring of General Motors' loss-making European
brand could be achieved in two to three months, paving the way
for a return to profitability.
"It is necessary and realistic," he told reporters in front
of Opel's factory in Ruesselsheim, after a demonstration in
which 4,000 workers, according to Opel estimates, downed tools
for two hours as part of countrywide strikes.
German union IG Metall, which put the number of staff on
strike at 8,000, is staging temporary walkouts to underline its
demands for 6.5 percent higher pay for the 3.64 million workers
in the manufacturing industry, arguing a salary increase would
boost domestic demand and spur economic growth.
"There is probably no single company in Germany that has a
greater interest in higher wages in Germany and Europe than
Opel," IG Metall regional boss Armin Schild told the company's
striking workers.
Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke said in March
restructuring talks might take two to three months, only to tell
reporters last week it would take another couple of months
before he could present the details.
The GM brand's troubles are inextricably linked to the
ongoing euro zone malaise.
Opel is almost entirely dependent on a European mass car
market that is expected to tumble to a fresh decade low this
year as austerity programmes lessen demand and send unemployment
soaring in countries such as Spain, where one in four is out of
work.
On average, Opel lost $628 for each of the 1.19 million
cars it made last year, since its fixed costs are geared towards
selling an additional 500,000 vehicles - the equivalent of two
major manufacturing plants.
Rivals Fiat, Peugeot and Renault
are also suffering from a production base that is
heavily concentrated in high-wage countries in western Europe.