LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - German gas distributor Open Grid
Europe is aiming to come to the bond market in May, according to
a source close to the deal.
The company expects to have its audited accounts signed off
in April, and will launch a bond the following month on the back
of these numbers.
The bond will have a minimum size of EUR500m, the source
added, but if there is strong enough demand it could be upsized
significantly.
It will refinance loans raised last year to back the
acquisition of the company from German utility E.ON by a
consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie.
The EUR3.2bn acquisition in July 2012 was backed by
EUR2.75bn of debt split into a EUR1.1bn three-year term loan, a
EUR1.1bn five-year term loan, a EUR100m five-year revolver and a
EUR450m capex facility.
Refinancing the three-year debt is the priority.
DEBT NEGOTIATIONS
Open Grid is also renegotiating its outstanding bank debt.
Rothschild is advising in this regard, having advised on the
successful Arqiva refinancing.
Following a successful syndication in August, banks and
institutions with tickets on the Open Grid Europe acquisition
debt are: BNP Paribas, BTMU, CIBC, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole,
EDC, Emirates NBD, HSH Nordbank, ING, NordLB, Prudential
Capital, RBC, SEB, Siemens Bank, Societe Generale, Scotiabank,
SMBC, and UniCredit.
Open Grid gained an A- rating from S&P in February, with
Societe Generale acting as its ratings advisor. This high
investment-grade rating will make it easier for the issuer to
raise debt on an unsecured basis, and means that its project
finance style acquisition loan is no longer appropriate.
Banks are being pushed to strip out covenants from the
loans, particularly security covenants, as well as removing cash
sweeps, which force the company to use a specified percentage of
cash to repay debt each year.
Removing these security clauses and other covenants should
mean that any potential bond would rank pari passu with the bank
debt.
A repricing is also being pushed. Loan margins on the
three-year debt started at 125bp, and 175bp on the five-year
debt, before stepping up incremently after the first 12 months.
Open Grid and its advisor want pricing to be lowered closer
to 100bp across the board.
Banks have to submit their responses to the loan
renegotiation in the coming week.
Banks that took part in the loan are also competing for
active roles on the bond issue, so there is an incentive for
them to be co-operative and accomodating on the loan
renegotiation.
(Reporting By Robert Smith, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie
Harrison)