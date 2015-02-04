Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Open-Net SA :
* Agrees to sell 100 percent of Edukatix Sp. z o.o. for 5 million zlotys ($1.40 million)
* Funds from sale of Edukatix Sp. z o.o. will be used for investments in Lodz and Silesian voivodeships (provinces) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6384 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 74.9 million yuan to 93.4 million yuan