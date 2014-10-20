BRIEF-Marvell Technology apoints Neil Kim as Chief Technology Officer
Oct 20 Open-Net SA :
Says together with its unit Edukatix sp. z o.o. signs cooperation deal with byon gmbh for sharing cloud computing services
The Weather Company renews collaboration with GSK Consumer Healthcare; Weather unveils enhanced allergy tracker with personalized experience to help consumers better manage seasonal symptoms