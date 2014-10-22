(Corrects paragraph 6 to say license revenue rose, not fell)
Oct 22 Canadian business software maker Open
Text Corp's quarterly profit more than
doubled, driven by demand for its cloud computing services.
The cloud services business, which help customers make use
of software, services and content over the Internet, accounted
for $150 million in the first quarter ended Sept. 30 - notching
up its best ever growth rate of 260 percent.
Open Text, whose customers include Oracle Corp and
Microsoft, has focused on cloud as businesses
increasingly turn to cheaper services hosted online over
proprietary software.
The business was the second-best contributor to the
company's total revenue of $453.8 million - a growth of 40
percent. The company gets more than half of its revenue from the
United States.
Open Text, known to make frequent acquisitions, bolstered
the business by buying GXS Group Inc for $1.17 billion last
year.
Revenue from the company's high-margin license business rose
6 percent to $58.6 million.
Net income rose to $64.6 million, or 53 cents per share,
from $30.6 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company earned 97 cents per
share on an adjusted basis.
Open Text's U.S.- and Canada-listed shares have risen 20
percent this year, up to Wednesday's close. The Canadian
information technology index rose 16 percent in the same period.
.
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)