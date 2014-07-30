July 30 Canadian business software maker Open
Text Corp reported quarterly revenue above analysts'
estimates, largely driven by higher demand for its cloud
services.
OpenText's U.S.-listed shares were up about 10
percent at $53.40 in after-market trading on the Nasdaq.
The company said it appointed John Doolittle as Chief
Financial Officer, effective Sept. 8. He will replace Paul
McFeeters who will retire by Sept. 30.
The company's revenue rose 42 percent to $494 million.
Net income rose to $88.1 million, or 72 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $42.1 million, or 36 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.05 per share.
Analysts on average had expected profit of 94 cents per
share on revenue of $480.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Cloud services revenue more than tripled to $149.9 million.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company makes software that
helps companies manage documents and workflow.
OpenText's shares closed at C$51.56 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)