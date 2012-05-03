LONDON May 3 Final bids are due on May 9 for
E.ON's 3 billion euro ($3.95 billion) sale of its open gas
distribution network after bidders complete due diligence
checks, banking sources said on Thursday.
The sale, which is expected to be backed by a debt financing
of around 2 billion euros, is expected to be announced in mid
May.
Competition for the asset has been stiff and all four
consortia which were short-listed in mid February are still in
the running, the bankers said
The remaining bidders include a consortium of GRTGas, which
is a subsidiary of GDF Suez, French insurer CNP
Assurances and IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund.
A group of Belgium's Fluxys, Global Infrastructure
Partners and, according to one source, Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec is still involved.
A third consortium consists of German insurer Allianz
, Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Dutch gas network
operator Gasunie.
The last group includes Australia's Macquarie, Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada's British Columbia Investment
Management Corp (bcIMC) and Munich Re.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Erica Billingham)