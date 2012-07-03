* Offer at 31 pct premium to Open Range's Friday close

By Maneesha Tiwari

July 3 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp said it will buy Open Range Energy Corp in a deal valued at C$100.2 million ($98.3 million), scuttling Cequence Energy Ltd's friendly takeover, as it vies for a larger slice of the Alberta deep basin area.

Cequence, which had struck a deal to buy Open Range in May, said it received a fee of C$4.6 million from Open Range for the termination of their agreement and that it would now look for other acquisition targets. Cequence's offer had valued Open Range at C97 million.

Peyto will add about 100 undeveloped drilling locations in the Sundance area of Northwest Alberta through the deal, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Harvey.

The deal marks Peyto's first corporate acquisition in its thirteen year history. Open Range assets are expected to produce 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) by year-end, boosting Peyto's exit 2012 output forecast to 57,000 boe/d.

Peyto, which competes with Crescent Point Energy Corp , Petrobakken Energy Ltd and Baytex Energy Corp , said it will invest about C$50 million in Open Range assets to ramp up production.

The company's investment in Open Range assets adds to its existing 2012 capital program of C$400 million, which was set to yield year-end exit production of above 50,000 boe/d.

Peyto, which has a market value of C$2.66 billion according to Thomson Reuters data, offered 0.0696 of its shares for each Open Range share, representing a 31 percent premium to Open Range's Friday close.

The deal value has been calculated based on Open Range's outstanding shares according to Thomson Reuters data.

Peyto said it will also assume about C$69.5 million of Open Range's net debt at the deal's closing, slated for mid-August.

Calgary, Alberta-based Peyto's shares, which have gained about 16 percent in the last three months, were up 1.3 percent at C$19.49, while shares of Open Range were up 31.4 percent at C$1.34 in mid-day trading on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.