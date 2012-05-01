* Q1 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.34
* Q1 rev $39.4 mln vs est $39.6 mln
* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.36-$0.39 vs est $0.37
* Sees Q2 revenue $38.5-$39.8 mln vs est $41.31 mln
* Shares down 16 percent in after-market trade
May 1 OpenTable Inc, an online
restaurant reservation services provider, missed first-quarter
revenue expectations as diner growth slowed sequentially, and it
forecast sales for the current quarter below Wall Street
estimates.
Shares of the company were down 16 percent in extended
trading. They closed at $43.68 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $4.8 million, or 21
cents per share, compared with $4.5 million, or 17 cents per
share.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 40 cents per share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $39.4 million.
Diner growth rose 34 percent in the quarter, down from the
38 percent rise in the fourth quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 34 cents per
share, on revenue of $39.6 million for the quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.