May 1 OpenTable Inc forecast full-year
revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, as the online
restaurant reservation services provider's international
business takes longer than expected to integrate the recent
acquisition of a rival.
Shares of the company were down 16 percent in extended
trading after closing at $43.68 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
"A lot of people believed as we did that the international
segment would turn profitable by the end of the year," Stifel
Nicolaus analyst George Askew said.
The company expects its international business to record an
adjusted full-year loss, before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, of between $2 and 3 million.
OpenTable, which collects a fee from restaurants for
customers who booked tables through its online system, has also
had to contend with the growth of mobile apps that offer similar
services on smartphones.
"The majority of its revenue still comes from the desktop
model but their mobile usage is increasing," analyst James
Dobson of The Benchmark Company said, referring to the company's
own mobile app that is available across all major platforms.
"They are not losing market share. Whether the diner goes to
the desktop or the mobile device, it doesn't really matter to
OpenTable."
He said the slowdown in the company's international business
related mostly to the integration of UK-based rival TopTable,
which it bought last year to gain a firmer foothold in its main
overseas market.
"This has caused a slowing in the momentum of the
international operations," Dobson said.
OpenTable now expects full-year revenue to be in the range
of $158 to $164 million, lower than analysts' current
expectation of $168.2 million.
Adjusted earnings for the period are expected in the range
of $1.49 to $1.64 per share, compared with analysts'
expectations of $1.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter ended March 31, the company reported a
17 percent rise in revenue to $39.4 million, just short of
market expectations of $39.6 million. It posted diner growth of
34 percent in the period, down from the 39 percent rise reported
in the fourth quarter.