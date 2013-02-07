(Corrects paragraph 6 to say that seated diners rose 22 percent
to 32.8 million, not $32.8 million)
* Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS $0.46 vs est $0.43
* Revenue up 16 pct at $43 mln vs est $42.5 mln
* Shares up 1 pct in after-market trading
Feb 7 U.S. online restaurant reservation service
provider OpenTable Inc reported quarterly results that
beat analysts' estimates, helped by an increase in the number of
seated diners.
Net income rose 7 percent to $7.5 million, or 32 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share, 3
cents above analysts' average estimates.
Revenue at the company, which helps users reserve tables at
restaurants through its website and mobile apps, increased 16
percent to $43 million, slightly above the average analyst
estimate of $42.5 million.
The revenue includes monthly subscription fees and a fee for
each restaurant guest seated through online reservation. The
company's revenue has now beaten analysts' estimates for three
consecutive quarters.
Seated diners rose 22 percent to 32.8 million, while
reservation revenue increased 21 percent to $24.5 million.
Subscription revenue climbed 10 percent to $14.5 million.
The company said in November it plans to increase its focus
on mobile devices and expects the integration of its app within
Siri -- the voice-control personal assistant in Apple Inc's
iPhone -- to help boost mobile reservations.
OpenTable expects first-quarter adjusted earnings in the
range of 39 cents to 44 cents per share on revenue of $44.7
million to $46.1 million.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 46 cents per
share on revenue of $45.8 million for the first quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
OpenTable's shares, which have risen about 25 percent in the
last six months, were up 1 percent at $50.00 in extended
trading. They closed at $49.31 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)