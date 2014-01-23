Jan 23 Canadian business software maker Open
Text Corp reported a 12 percent fall in
quarterly profit and announced a two-for-one stock split.
Profit fell to $53.5 million, or 90 cents per share, in the
second quarter, from $61.1 million, or $1.04 per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $363.5 million.
Revenue from the high-margin license business rose to $81.2
million from $76.1 million.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company, whose customers include
Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp, makes software
that helps companies manage documents and workflows.
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)