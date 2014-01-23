* 2nd-quarter revenue rises 3 pct; license revenue up 7 pct
* Adjusted earnings per share $1.58 vs estimate $1.50
* Co to spend about $3.4 bln in next 5 years on buyouts -
CEO
* Nasdaq-listed shares up 4 pct in extended trading
(Adds CEO comment, estimates, share movement and details on
results)
By Sneha Banerjee
Jan 23 Canadian business software maker Open
Text Corp's second-quarter results beat
analysts' estimates, driven by higher license sales and customer
service revenue.
Open Text, which has a market value of nearly $5.40 billion,
will spend about $3.4 billion in the next five years on
acquisitions, Chief Executive Mark Barrenechea told Reuters.
The projected amount was the same the company spent on 48
acquisitions in the last 20 years, Barrenechea said.
U.S.-listed shares of Open Text were up 4 percent in
extended trading after closing at $90.62 on Thursday.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.58 per share in
the quarter ended Dec. 31, above the average analyst estimate of
$1.50 per share.
Total revenue rose 3 percent to $363.5 million from a year
earlier. Analysts on average had expected $352.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from the high-margin license business, which
remained almost flat in the last two quarters, rose 7 percent to
$81.2 million.
Revenue from its customer support business rose 6 percent to
$174.4 million.
The company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company, whose customers include
Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp, makes software
that helps companies manage documents and workflows.
In order to expand its market, Open Text bought privately
held cloud services company GXS Group Inc for $1.17 billion in
November.
The stock closed at C$100.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
It rallied as much as 25 percent after the acquisition of GXS.
(Editing by Maju Samuel)