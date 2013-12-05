By Ellen Freilich
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 5 The New York Metropolitan Opera
will stage its first new production of Giuseppe Verdi's comic
opera "Falstaff" in nearly 50 years on Friday and transmit a
live performance next week to 2,000 movie theaters in 64
countries.
Canadian opera director Robert Carsen has set the
production, which will be conducted by music director James
Levine and feature Ambrogio Maestri in the title role, in 1950s
England. The Dec. 14 performance will be shown around the globe.
Carsen, whose production of the opera premiered to critical
acclaim in London in 2012 and in Milan in 2013 to mark the 200th
anniversary of Verdi's birthday, spoke to Reuters about the
work, its relevance to audiences and the character of Sir John
Falstaff.
Q: Does "Falstaff" hold a special appeal for a stage
director?
A. Oh, yes, of course, because Verdi's "Falstaff" is one of
the greatest operas ever written and Falstaff is one of the
greatest characters ever invented. (Italian composer) Arrigo
Boito's libretto is a fantastic achievement in the astonishing
way he wove Falstaff together from Shakespeare's plays so that
the character was based on Shakespeare, but still completely his
own.
Q. Correspondence between Verdi and Boito shows that Boito
proposed the project to Verdi when the composer was almost 77
years old and Verdi had some doubts about whether to do it.
A. Yes, Verdi and Boito had just had this marvelous success
with "Othello" which had premiered at La Scala in February 1887.
It was also very brave of Verdi to compose "Falstaff" in a
musical style and language and energy that he had never used in
his life before.
I can't think of another composer who did something so
completely different from his previous work at the end of his
life. "Falstaff" was really a radical departure. The music is so
astonishing and so text-based and so full of wit and humor and
wisdom. Of all of Verdi's operas, "Falstaff" is probably the one
most popular with conductors and I have great, great affection
for it.
Q. Why did you set your production in England in the 1950s?
A. I moved the time from Elizabeth I to Elizabeth II. So
it's still Elizabethan and it's still English. I'm not very good
at doing period pieces because my philosophical belief is that
everything is modern. Shakespeare's plays were performed in the
contemporary dress of his time. I don't see why we can't do them
in the contemporary dress of our time - even if the play was
written hundreds of years ago or the opera was written more than
a century ago.
Q. Does "Falstaff" speak to contemporary audiences?
A. In "Falstaff" much of the social criticism worked well
for England after the Second World War, for instance the themes
of a rising middle class and the anticipation of the sunset of
the aristocracy. Falstaff was a member of the aristocracy and he
has a very self-important view of that position and the power it
gave him ....
This juxtaposition is very present in the 1950s because
after the Second World War the England where 70 percent of the
workforce was in service, working in people's homes, is
finished. Of course, Falstaff is also a mythical character so
you can't be too insistent about the social critique.
Q. What role does the set play in weaving this together?
A. Elements of the set, like the oak paneling, actually nod
toward Elizabethan England. It reminds you of the Shakespearean
period, but also Verdi's period. It draws together three
periods: the period in which the piece is often set, the period
when the opera was being composed and the period in which it's
being watched. It's important to be aware of all three periods
and keep them in some sort of balance.
Staging the opera for performances in Covent Garden in
London, La Scala in Milan and the Met in New York also presented
a challenge because the Falstaff character Shakespeare wrote is
distinctly English, but the opera Verdi wrote is also very
Italian.
La Scala is where "Falstaff" had its world premiere. So you
have to make the production as English as possible, but it must
have an Italian character to it as well. I'm curious as to how
it will go over in New York which has some aspects of each.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jackie Frank)