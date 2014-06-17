NEW YORK, June 17 New York's Metropolitan Opera
announced on Tuesday that it has cancelled its plans for a live
transmission of the opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" in movie
theaters because of concerns that it could fan global
anti-Semitism.
The opera house made the move after an outpouring of concern
about the John Adams opera about the hijacking of the Achille
Lauro cruise ship by Palestinian militants in 1985 and the
killing of disabled, elderly American Jewish passenger Leon
Klinghoffer.
"I'm convinced that the opera is not anti-Semitic," Peter
Gelb, the Met's general manager, said in a statement. "But I've
also become convinced that there is genuine concern in the
international Jewish community that the live transmission of
'The Death of Klinghoffer' would be inappropriate at this time
of rising anti-Semitism, particularly in Europe."
The transmission of the opera, which premiered in 1991, had
been scheduled for Nov. 15. It is part of the Met's "Live in HD"
series that shows performances in movie theaters in the United
States as well as countries in Europe, North and South America,
Asia and Australia.
The Met praised Adams' work and said it would go ahead with
the eight stage presentations from Oct. 20 to Nov. 15 but would
include a message from Klinghoffer's daughters on its website
and in the show's playbill.
"John Adams is one of America's greatest composers and 'The
Death of Klinghoffer' is one of his greatest works," Gelb added.
The Met said it made the decision after talks with Abraham
Foxman, the national director of the Anti-Defamation League,
representing the wishes of Klinghoffer's daughters.
It added that earlier productions of the opera, in London,
New York, St. Louis and California were performed without any
problems.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Lisa
Shumaker)