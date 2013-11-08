OSLO Nov 8 Norway's Opera Software
sold 8 million new shares at 68.5 Norwegian crowns a share, a
2.1 percent discount to its last close to raise 548 million
crowns ($90.85 million), it said on Friday.
The new shares, sold to institutional investors in Norway
and abroad, equal about 6.5 percent of the company's previous
share capital.
"The net proceeds will be used to increase the companys
capital base for current and future strategic acquisition
activities and obligations," Opera said in a statement.
The private placement was oversubscribed. ABG Sundal Collier
and Morgan Stanley were bookrunners.
($1 = 6.0319 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)