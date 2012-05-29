OSLO May 29 Opera Software's <OPERA.OL founder
and top shareholder said the firm should continue to grow
organically and work towards its 2013 targets but he has not yet
decided if he would try to block a takeover deal if an offer
emerged.
Shares of Opera Software soared as much as 26 percent on
Tuesday on market talk Facebook Inc. was in discussion to
acquire the Norwegian firm for its advanced mobile phone
software technology.
"I want Opera to focus on growth and delivering good
results; there are big opportunities for Opera. We have been
promised 500 million users by 2013 and I think that's a good
goal and the firm should keep going for it," Jon S. Von
Tetzchner told Reuters.
"I personally think that an ARPU (average revenue per user)
goal of $1 is even modest," he said.