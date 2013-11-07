OSLO Nov 7 Norway's Opera Software
will sell 8 million new shares, equal to 6.5 percent of the
existing share capital, raising cash for possible acquisitions,
it said on Thursday.
"The offering will comprise of a private placement to
institutional investors in Norway and internationally," it said
in a statement.
"The purpose of the placement is to increase the company's
capital base for current and future strategic acquisition
activities and obligations," it added.
The price will be determined through an accelerated
book-building process, which will start immediately and end at
0700 GMT on Friday at the latest.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)