March 9 Opera Software ASA

* Opera Software ASA has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 48,689.44 by issuance of 2,434,472 new shares, each having a par value of NOK 0.02.

* The shares are resolved issued in order to fulfill Opera's obligations to pay earn-out pursuant to the merger agreement dated June 24, 2014 relating to Opera's acquisition of AdColony. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)