BEIJING, July 18 A $1.2 billion takeover of
Norwegian online browser firm Opera Software by a
Chinese consortium of internet firms failed over concerns over
users' privacy, a key concern for U.S. authorities, one of the
Chinese partners told Reuters on Monday.
As an alternative, the consortium, which includes search and
security business Qihoo 360 Technology Co and Beijing
Kunlun Tech Co, a distributor of online and mobile
games, will take over certain parts of Opera's consumer business
for $600 million.
"According to what we know, it was because of Opera's other
services, and involves very many users' privacy. This would be
extremely rigorously investigated during the U.S. government's
audit and probably would have delayed the entire acquisition
process by six months to a year," a Kunlun spokeswoman said in
an emailed statement.
"So we opted for a better method, and chose Opera's core
assets, namely the consumer business, as the target of the
acquisition. That greatly accelerates the acquisition process."
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom, writing by
Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, editing by Stine Jacobsen in Oslo)