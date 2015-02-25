(Corrects name of product in paragraph 2 to Opera Mini from
FRANKFURT Feb 24 Norway's Opera,
whose browser software has helped mobile operators sign up
millions of users for free or low-cost Internet access, said on
Tuesday it was introducing features that let operators offer
subscribers free access to selected apps.
For several years, Opera has been offering users of its
Opera Mini browser access to free data on most mobile phones.
This meant users could get access to an hour or a day of free
time on Facebook or music on Spotify.
What's different with the new feature, called Opera Max with
App Pass, is that it is no longer confined solely to Opera
browser users. Instead, App Pass works with any browser or
mobile app a user may choose to use. The service is only
available on Android smartphones for now.
In addition, many of the top handset makers in emerging
markets have agreed to pre-load the Opera Max free data feature
on their latest phone models, Opera said.
These include Samsung Electronics, Micromax
IPO-MINF.NS, Mobistel, Evercoss, and Tecno, it said.
"We really believe we can drive millions and millions of
users through these pre-loaded deals," Opera Chief Executive
Lars Boilesen said in a phone interview.
European and Asian operator Telenor will be the
first partner with Opera and launch Opera Max with App Pass,
testing it in some of the company's Asian markets, starting with
DiGi, Malaysia's No. 3 operator, Opera said.
Opera Max software takes advantage of the company's video
and data compression technologies, which enable more than 20
mobile network operators mainly in emerging markets to offer
subsidised App passes to their subscribers.
Opera, maker of a Web browser that is popular among mobile
phone users in developing markets, also said the new App Pass
feature would soon allow advertisers to offer phone users
sponsored or paid passes for using mobile Web apps.
"A lot of advertising brands are looking do something for
users rather than just sell ads," Boilesen said. "We basically
allow brands to offer free data plans."
Consumers can use Opera Max to manage their data consumption
on the Web and inside apps, helping to conserve 50 percent of
the data they might otherwise use, the company said.
Because App Pass no longer requires that users be running in
the Opera browser, the company sees the new feature as appealing
to operators in developed markets as well, who are now free to
offer it to all their users, Boilesen said.
