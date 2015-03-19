BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 19 Opera Software Asa
* Reiterates q1 and 2015 sales and ebitda guidance
* Aims for $1 billion revenues in 2017, up from $481 in 2014
* Aims for $225 million in adjusted ebitda in 2017, up from $118 in 2014
* Says DNB Bank ASA has increased Opera's credit facility to $250 million from $150 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million