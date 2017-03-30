British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
March 30 Norway's Opera Software Asa on Thursday set a goal to raise its revenues to more than $1 billion in 2019 or 2020, from $537 million in 2016, and to boost its EBITDA earnings margin to about 15 percent from the 9.1 percent seen last year.
* Thomson Reuters Eikon data show analysts had on average expected Opera's revenues to rise to $778 million in 2019, with an EBITDA margin of 13.4 percent
* Opera's shares traded 4.6 pct higher for the day at NOK 40.7 by 1030 GMT
* Company maintains 2017 target of revenues $550 million-$650 million, up from $537 million in 2016
* Maintains 2017 target of adjusted EBITDA $50 million-$70 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9-11 percent
* Says medium-term ambition is for revenue to exceed $1 billion, adjusted EBITDA margin of about 15 percent
* CEO Lars Boilesen told Reuters: "medium-term" refers to 2019 or 2020, depending on how quickly the AdColony unit grows
* Brokerage Pareto Securities said Opera's medium-term sales and EBITDA targets sharply exceed market expectations for 2019
* Pareto: "this adds confidence in the company's ability to lift margins within mobile advertising, which have come under pressure the past 2 years, and we expect a positive share reaction today
* Pareto has buy recommendation and a target price of NOK 43
* Opera says main drivers of medium-term ambition in AdColony unit are new product launches and automation/operational efficiencies
* Says main drivers of medium-term ambition in Bemobi unit are its market-leading position in Latin America and an international expansion
* Says main drivers of medium-term ambition in SurfEasy are white-label VPN solution roll-out with partners and continued growth in consumer VPN subscribers
* Says main drivers of medium-term ambition in SkyFire are a push from mobile operators for unlimited data plans and "wins and design-ins from network suppliers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; editing by Niklas Pollard and Terje Solsvik)
