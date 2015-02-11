PM May says EU seeking to affect result of British election
LONDON, May 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday accused European politicians and officials of seeking to affect the outcome of next month's national election.
STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Norway's Opera Software reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and said it expected a core profit between $130 million and $140 million this year.
Opera's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 43 percent to $34.4 million, lagging the $37.2 million expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For the full year of 2015, the firm sees its adjusted EBITDA between $130 million and $140 million while revenues are seen at $630-$650 million. Analysts in the Reuters poll predicted 2015 revenues of $765 million.
In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA is seen between $16 million and $20 million while revenues are projected to be in the range of $124-$128 million. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
LONDON, May 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday accused European politicians and officials of seeking to affect the outcome of next month's national election.
ISTANBUL, May 3 Turkey will continue to take measures against threats from its southern borders with Syria and Iraq, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.