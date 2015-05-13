(Repeats to alerts)
OSLO May 13 Norway's Opera Software
reported first-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on
Wednesday and maintained its full-year revenue and profit
guidance.
Opera's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 20 percent to $18.2
million, beating the $16.5 million expected in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
For the full year, the firm continues to sees its adjusted
EBITDA between $130 million and $140 million and expects
revenues in a range of $630 million and $650 million.
In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA is seen between $29
million and $34 million while revenues are projected to be in
the range of $145 to $155 million.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Stine Jacobsen)