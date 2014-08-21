(Add deal detail, CEO, share, analyst)
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO Aug 21 Microsoft has agreed to
install Opera Software's Internet browser on low and
mid-market mobile phones it inherited from Nokia, potentially
putting Opera Mini on another 100 million phones year.
The deal comes after Microsoft completed its $7.5 billion
takeover of Nokia's handset business in April and
announced it would cut 18,000 jobs as part of its efforts to
halve the size of the Nokia phone business.
"This is a great agreement for us, and something we have
been dreaming of for 10 years and now it's finally happening,"
Opera Chief Executive Lars Boilesen said.
Opera shares surged after the deal was announced on Thursday
and at 1410 GMT they were trading up 10 percent, giving the firm
a market capitalisation of $1.8 billion.
Opera, which also generates revenues from digital
advertising platforms, said the deal would be profitable from
day one. It declined to estimate the expected volume, but a
source close to the agreement said Opera Mini could now be
installed on an additional 100 million handsets a year.
Opera also raised its full-year guidance, predicting
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
would be $117 million to $124 million, up from previous guidance
of $110-120 million, while revenues would come in at $480-500
million versus a previous forecast of $435-460 million.
Norway's Opera said Microsoft would automatically put the
Opera Mini browser, known for its ability to compress content
and save on data charges, on its feature phones -- mobile phones
with more limited capacity than so-called smartphones.
Opera said Microsoft was essentially outsourcing web browser
development for all phones that do not use its Windows operating
system. Opera Mini will also be pushed out to existing phones to
encourage uses to upgrade from the Xpress browser.
"The deal involves feature phones and the Asha product line,
which is good, but there is a potential kicker here if they
manage to convert existing users, like they say they will,"
Christer Roth an analyst at DNB Markets said.
"If they succeed then it would give them a solid user base
growth, which they indirectly can monetize," Roth said. "The
most lucrative part would be if they managed to take over the
browser part of all windows phones."
The Opera Mini browser is installed on 250 million phones,
primarily in emerging markets. It can compress data by as much
as 90 percent, saving operators bandwidth and is compatible with
nearly all Internet-capable devices.
Rich Bernardo, head of legacy business, phones, at Microsoft
said the deal would allow the company to provide continuity of
service as it moves from the Xpress browser to Opera Mini.
"All new phones will be delivered with Opera as their
default browser from now on," Boilesen said. "The only thing we
are not doing so far is delivering browsers to their Windows
Smartphone platform."
"I'm confident that if this deal becomes a success we will
deliver browsers to their Windows phones as well," he said.
In the second quarter, Opera's adjusted EBITDA rose 24
percent to $27 million, beating forecasts for $24.7 million.
(Writing by Terje Solsvik and Balazs Koranyi; editing by David
Clarke)