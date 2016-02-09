(Repeats story from late Monday)

OSLO Feb 8 Norway's Opera Software, whose shares were suspended from trading last week, said on Monday it has postponed fourth-quarter results for one day until Wednesday.

Trading in the shares on the Oslo stock market was suspended on Friday after the price had jumped, with traders saying there was talk of an expected takeover. The company declined to comment.

The online advertising and internet browser maker said last year it was considering a sale of the company, and the board had set a Feb. 9 deadline for announcing a decision.

The company didn't explain the decision to delay the results' presentation. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)