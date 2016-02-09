(Repeats story from late Monday)
OSLO Feb 8 Norway's Opera Software,
whose shares were suspended from trading last week, said on
Monday it has postponed fourth-quarter results for one day until
Wednesday.
Trading in the shares on the Oslo stock market was suspended
on Friday after the price had jumped, with traders saying there
was talk of an expected takeover. The company declined to
comment.
The online advertising and internet browser maker said last
year it was considering a sale of the company, and the board had
set a Feb. 9 deadline for announcing a decision.
The company didn't explain the decision to delay the
results' presentation.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)