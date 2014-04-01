Dutch judge bars Apple from replacing faulty iPads with refurbished units
Apple Inc must replace faulty iPads exchanged under its Apple Care warranty program with new products rather than refurbished ones, a Dutch judge ruled earlier this month.
OSLO Norwegian tech firm Opera(OPERA.OL) has reached an agreement that will see its key Skyfire rocket optimiser solution selected for use in the partner's products, the firm said on Tuesday.
Opera did not name the company it had signed an agreement with. It said it was "a major Internet company" which would announce further detail of the deal.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Apple Inc must replace faulty iPads exchanged under its Apple Care warranty program with new products rather than refurbished ones, a Dutch judge ruled earlier this month.
GENEVA Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday the Internet should be a utility available to the whole world, putting his weight behind a U.N. call for e-commerce to boost developing economies and help fight poverty.