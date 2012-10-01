OSLO Oct 1 Norwegian mobile internet browser
maker Opera has signed a licensing deal with Russia's
Yandex, Opera's chief executive said on Monday.
Yandex plans to launch its own browser based on Opera's
Turbo technology.
"This is a good commercial deal for us, and if there would
be a cannibalist situation, the cooperation is still very
positive for Opera," the firm's Chief Executive Lars Boilesen
told Reuters.
"Normally it would be negative to get a competitor which
eats into our market share but through this deal that is
absolutely not a negative thing," he added.
The deal was first announced on Sept. 21 but Opera did not
disclose that Yandex was the customer at that time, awaiting the
product launch.
Boilesen said that while the browser market is very tough
for newcomers he was confident Yandex had a good chance of
success on the Russian market.
