OSLO Oct 25 Opera Software ASA :
* Q3 revenues $75.5 million versus guided $73-76 million
(Reuters poll
$75.8 million) vs $56.4 mln i Q3 2012
* Q3 EBIT $15.6 million (Reuters poll $15.9 million) vs $13.7
mln in Q3 2012
* Sees Q4 revenues at $83.5 - 87.5 million
* Sees Q4 EBIT at $16 - 19 million
* Sees 2013 revenues at $294-298 million (Reuters poll $298
million)
* Sees 2013 EBIT at $61-64 million versus guided $58-64 million
(Reuters poll
$62.0 million)
* Q3 pretax profit $3.8 million (Reuters poll $14.3 million)
* 3Q13 IFRS Net Income was MUSD 1.3 compared to MUSD 6.5
in 3Q12
* Non-IFRS 3Q13 Net Income was $14.0 mln compared to $10.0 mln
in 3Q12
* The Company's non-IFRS results in 3Q13 exclude the effects of
$1.0 mln in
non-cash stockbased compensation, $8.3 mln related to changes
in contingent
consideration, $2.1 mln related to depreciation of intangible
assets and $2.0 mln related to Opera's Joint Venture in
China
* Opera remains positive about the Company's overall growth
prospects, which is expected to be driven primarily by its
mobile
businesses going forward
* Opera expects to generate solid revenue growth from its
operator business in
2013 when compared to 2012.