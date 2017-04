OSLO Feb 11 Opera Software ASA : * Q4 revenues $89.6 million versus guided $83.5-87.5 million (Reuters

poll $86.1 million) * Q4 EBIT $16.8 million versus guided $16-19 million (Reuters poll

$18.0 million) * Sees Q1 revenues at $85-88 million * Sees Q1 EBITDA at $21-23 million * Sees 2014 revenues at $390-410 million (Reuters poll $397 million) * Sees 2014 EBITDA at $108-116 million (Reuters poll $122 million) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)