April 30 Opera Software ASA : * Q1 revenues $87 million versus guided $85-88 million (Reuters poll

$86.1 million) * Q1 EBITDA $22.7 million versus guided $21-23 million (Reuters poll

$22.1 million) * Q1 EBIT $13.6 mln (Reuters poll $16 mln) * Q1 pre-tax profit $5.1 mln (Reuters poll $13.5 mln) * Sees Q2 revenues of $95.5 - $98.5 million * Sees Q2 EBITDA of $24.5-26.5 million * Repeats sees 2014 revenues of $390-410 million (Reuters poll $411 million) * Repeats sees 2014 EBITDA at $108-116 million (Reuters poll $117 million) * Says remains positive about the company's overall growth prospects, which is

expected to be driven primarily by its mobile businesses going forward. * Says to generate solid revenue growth from operator business in 2014,

compared to 2013. * Says expects to generate solid revenue growth from its mobile-consumer user

base in 2014, versus 2013, due to much larger mobile advertising revenue

streams in particular from our owned and operated mobile

properties,including the Smart Page and the Opera Mobile Store. * Says expects to generate meaningfully more revenue in Mobile Publisher &

Advertiser business in 2104 compared to 2013, as Opera continues to ramp up

revenue from brand and performance advertisers and application developers.