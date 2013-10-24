LONDON Oct 24 Africa-focused oil explorer Ophir Energy said on Thursday that a process was underway to sell stakes in gas fields it had found off the coast off Tanzania.

"There is no certainty that this process will conclude successfully nor can there be any certainty over the value of any such deal," Ophir said.

The Tanzanian gas fields which it found with partner BG Group are Ophir's prize assets.

The company in August sought to reassure investors that its efforts to secure partnership deals with other companies would bear fruit eventually.

An update on the process would be provided as appropriate, Ophir added. Its shares were up 8.6 percent at 0758 GMT.