UPDATE 5-Oil slips below $52 as U.S. drilling, China worries weigh

* U.S. drillers add oil rigs for 15th week * Growth in China's manufacturing sector slows * Oil supported by OPEC-led output cuts, possible extension (Updates prices) By Alex Lawler LONDON, May 1 Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut. U.S. drillers added nine oil rigs in the week to April 28, bringing the count to the most since April