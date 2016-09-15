UPDATE 6-Saudi Arabia, Russia push to extend oil output cut until March 2018
* Ministers pledge 'to do whatever it takes' to cut stockpiles
Sept 15 Oil and natural gas producer Ophir Energy Plc said on Thursday two consortia were bidding for an engineering contract over the upstream portion of its Fortuna Floating Liquefied Natural Gas platform (FLNG) in Equatorial Guinea.
Ophir said the upstream part of the project was "technically ready" for a final investment decision. The company said it had short-listed four potential partners for the downstream portion of the project.
Ophir has been searching for partners to help fund the Fortuna project, after oilfield services company Schlumberger walked away from a deal in June. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
CONAKRY, May 15 Chinalco has asked Guinea to let it take over the whole of the troubled Simandou iron ore mine project, sources familiar with the matter say, as Beijing pursues a global strategy to secure key resources for its vast economy for decades to come.