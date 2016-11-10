Nov 10 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy
Plc said it had signed an agreement with OneLNGSM, a
joint venture between units of Golar LNG Ltd and
Schlumberger, to develop the Fortuna project in
Equatorial Guinea.
Shares in the company rose as much as 13.8 percent, before
trading at 77.75 pence at 0956 GMT on the London Stock Exchange
on Thursday.
Ophir said earlier this month that it could go forward
without new partners for the Fortuna floating liquefied natural
gas project as the cost estimates had halved to around $450
million. Schlumberger had walked away from the deal in June.
Jefferies analysts said the return of Schlumberger would be
looked at positively by the market. The brokerage has a "hold"
rating on the stock.
Ophir said it would have a 33.8 percent stake in the joint
operating company, while OneLNG would own the rest.
The company expects the final investment decision to take
place in the first half of 2017, with first gas expected in the
first half of 2020. The final decision is subject to approval by
Ophir shareholders and clearance from the government of
Equatorial Guinea.
Capital expenditure for the integrated project is expected
to be about $2 billion to reach first gas, of which about $1.2
billion is expected to be debt-financed.
"Ophir's committed future expenditure to first gas will not
exceed $150 million and certain other commercial exposures have
been limited. We will now be able to advance the project while
preserving our balance sheet strength," Ophir CEO Nick Cooper
said.
